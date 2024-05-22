Workshops help to build childhood resilience

Mindful Margaret River will bring a special series of workshops to town aimed at building mental and emotional resilience in children.
Led by facilitator Josh Langley, the four workshops will be held over four weeks from 6pm to 7.30pm, starting June 10.
The workshops are aimed at parents of kids aged 5 to 12 years, with each session explaining why the weekly topics are important and how they can easily be taught to children.
Sessions include: Parent and Kids Big Feelings Workshop + learning feelings and emotions; Developing Self-awareness and Self-acceptance; Simple ways to build resilience; and Building kindness and empathy, creativity, curiosity, and gratitude.
Mr Langley is an award-winning children's author, child wellbeing advocate and developer of the Inspiring Kids programs which are used by parents, schools, and child psychologists.
Participants will discover how by implementing kindness, empathy, creativity, curiosity, and gratitude into daily life can help with anxiety, depression, and negative cycles of thinking.
Usually $200 per participant, the workshops are being subsidised by Mindful Margaret River to make it easier for local families to take part, with tickets just $40.
If you have a concession card, please contact Mindful Margaret River for a sponsored place - 0448 760 737 or erin@mindfulmargaretriver.org.au
Places are limited, so please register ASAP.
