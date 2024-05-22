Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Workshops help to build childhood resilience

May 22 2024 - 12:09pm
Award-winning children's author and child wellbeing advocate Josh Langley will host the workshops aimed at developing resilience through childhood.
Mindful Margaret River will bring a special series of workshops to town aimed at building mental and emotional resilience in children.

Local News

