First defeat for Lions thanks to blistering third term

Carey Park have kept their season well and truly alive after downing Harvey Brunswick Leschenault at Kelly Park on Saturday evening, in round six of the Dale Alcock Homes South West, SWFL Premiership season.
The Panthers inflicted the Lions first loss, which was an entertaining match, with several lead changes.
Zane Verhaaf and Jack DiLallo got the home side off to a flying start, before Blake Offer marked and goaled to reduce the margin to eight points at the fifteen minute mark.
Both defensive lines were on top with the next goal not coming until time on, when Jarrod Humphries put the Lions within a point of Carey Park.
Another goal to the home side was matched by Geoff Saunders who kicked a long range goal after the siren, which just cleared the line.
The second quarter was a dour affair with both sides kicking one goal each, with the Lions hitting the front.
It was the third quarter though that made all the difference, with Carey Park kicking five unanswered goals with Jordan Wallam putting the Panthers back in front, before Rory O'Brien kicked successive goals, as the margin blew out to 24 points.
Kayden Panetta narrowed the lead at the start of the fourth, but when sixteen year old Taj Houlahan roved beautifully and goaled, the margin seemed out of reach.
A late goal to Blake Offer gave the Lions a slight chance but Carey Park held on to take the match by 23 points.
Brodie Morris and Jack DiLallo played well for the Panthers, while Jack Fletcher and Ty Anderson played good games for the Lions.
Carey Park have moved into the five with their win, and will face Eaton in round seven again at Kelly Park.
Meanwhile the Lions will have the bye before heading to Glen Huon Reserve in round eight to take on Eaton.
Carey Park 11.7.73 def. Harvey Brunswick Leschenault 7.8.50.
