Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First defeat for Lions thanks to blistering third term

By Jason Crowe
May 30 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were several lead changes, but ultimately the Panthers served up HBL's first loss this weekend. Picture - JLG Photographics
There were several lead changes, but ultimately the Panthers served up HBL's first loss this weekend. Picture - JLG Photographics

Carey Park have kept their season well and truly alive after downing Harvey Brunswick Leschenault at Kelly Park on Saturday evening, in round six of the Dale Alcock Homes South West, SWFL Premiership season.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.