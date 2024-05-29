Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Margaret River hot wings challenge heats up

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 29 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jibbas Hot Sauce will be heading down from Busselton for the hot wings competition.
Jibbas Hot Sauce will be heading down from Busselton for the hot wings competition.

Three of the South West's favourite hot sauce makers will join forces to deliver a powerful punch of spice at this weekend's 'Battle of the Burn' at Burger Baby in Margaret River.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.