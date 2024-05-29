Margaret River hot wings challenge heats up

Three of the South West's favourite hot sauce makers will join forces to deliver a powerful punch of spice at this weekend's 'Battle of the Burn' at Burger Baby in Margaret River.
Busselton's Jibbas Hot Sauce will head south to join Margaret River-based sauce kings, El Kapo and Prince for a celebration of all things chilli.
As well as showcasing their product ranges and merchandise, the three businesses will supply the heat for a chicken wing-eating competition that will test local tastebuds on Sunday.
Burger Baby's Tom Prince, the man behind Prince Hot Sauce, said places were limited thanks to a brave batch of locals who had already signed up.
"We have about six places left for the competition," he said.
"It's all about who can handle the burn.
"We will start with medium hot wings, and they'll get progressively hotter.
"Depending on how everyone fares through the challenge, there will be a speed round of super hot wings to decide the winner."
Tom said the event was about more than just suffering through the spice, with the trio of chilli connoisseurs bringing a range of products to suit all tastes.
"This day is to bring focus on our local chilli community, makers, growers and hot heads," he said.
El Kapo's range includes Sweetcorn, Roast Garlic + Chipotle, and Smoked Pineapple + Ginger, while Jibbas' Smoked Jalapeno sauce and Chilli + Onion jam are a hit with customers.
As well as his range of searingly hot sauces, Tom also produces extremely spicy peanut brittle, and 'chilli glitter'.
"There's an underground chilli community in Margs, and it spans from seed cultivators and cross breeders, to makers of some exceptional sauces all the way to those who just love the burn."
"We've also had the legends at Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co come on board to support us and we'll be running $10 pints of Cheeky XPA all day.
"We plan on holding more events like this in the future, so this should be the first of many."
Battle of the Burn kicks off at 6:30pm on Sunday June 2. For more information visit www.facebook.com/burgerbabymargs
To register for the competition, email hello@burgerbabymargs.com
