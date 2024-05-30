Strong start to year for pony club riders

Success for riders and horses of the Margaret River Horse and Pony Club (MRHPC) is continuing on into 2024.
At the recent South West Zone Gymkhana held at the Capel Equestrian Centre, MRHPC won both the Championship and Handicap Trophies.
A team of nine club members and their horses competed against representatives from Bunbury, Busselton, Capel, Collie and Wellington Pony Clubs.
Riders participated in Show horse and rider, Show jumping (heights from 45cm to 110cm) and mounted games, collecting points from events towards individual and team results.
A variety of rider abilities participated, from led rein juniors (helped along by Mum or Dad) to young adults 20 years and over.
Results for MRHPC:
Other results:
Ashlyn O'Brien - JVH Saviour Faire: 1st Rider Class 20 years over and 1st Best Educated Horse
Ruby Hancock - Old Station Leo: 1st in 60cm and 70 cm Showjumping.
