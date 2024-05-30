Rock out at Bogan Bingo school fundraiser

Dust off your flannel shirts and comb those mullets - the Margaret River Primary School P&C are set to bring a night of Bogan Bingo to the River Hotel next week.
On Thursday June 6, the award winning 'official' Bogan Bingo WA hosts will head to town for the event, which will include the traditional bingo games along with lots of classic 70s, 80s and 90s rock tunes and an interactive stage show to keep the party going.
Spokesperson Mel Davies said the committee was keen to see as many locals as possible take part, with raffles and prizes on the night to help raise important funds for the P&C.
Bogan Bingo is at the River Hotel from 7pm on Thursday June 6.
To book tickets, visit theriverhotel.com.au/events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.