Local students meet renowned conservation guru

A lucky group of local students seized the chance to meet with one of the world's most renowned conservationists last week.
Year 6 students from Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) attended a special event at Perth Zoo, where they met with Dame Jane Goodall.
The school, which has been member of Dame Goodall's Roots & Shoots Project for eight years, was invited to present MRIS's Environment and First Nations programme at the event.
Year 6 teacher Laura Nicholls said 90-year-old Dame Goodall was famous for her work with chimpanzees, as well as her passion for instilling a love for all flora and fauna.
"The children and their parents were so excited to meet someone like Jane, who is so active in the world environment, and to showcase what environmental action they are taking in the Margaret River region," Ms Nicholls said.
The students also presented a cheque for $468 to the Perth Zoo's Native Breeding Species Programme from the profits made from the 'Save the White Bellied Frog' t-shirt enterprise, operated at the school.
To register your interest in purchasing a t-shirt, contact MRIS at office@mris.wa.edu.au.
