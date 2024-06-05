100 years of country spirit | CWA serves up the magic of mateship

It was a day to celebrate Western Australia's regional women's communities last week, as the CWA Rosa Glen-Witchcliffe group came together to mark 100 years of the Country Women's Association of WA.
The gathering coincided with National Scone Day, May 30, and with the iconic treat a cornerstone of the CWA story, it was the perfect opportunity for CWA members to get baking and serve up some scones on Margaret River's main street.
Branch President Elizabeth Crimp gifted the CWA Centenary Book 'Women of Spirit - A Centenary of CWA Stories' to Augusta Margaret River Acting Shire President Tracey Muir and Heather Auld from the Margaret River Library.
Various events are being held across the state throughout 2024 to honour the centenary of the association.
The first WA regional branch was set up in Nungarin in July 1924, and is still operating today.
Dunsborough's CWA branch will celebrate 75 years of operation this year, while the more recently established Busselton Belles CWA branch will mark 5 years in 2024.
"CWA Rosa Glen has been connecting our community since 1931, however as we say, CWA is much more than tea and scones," CWA of WA Board member and local CWA Rosa Glen-Witchcliffe member Jessica Worrall said.
New members are always welcome and locals are encouraged to make contact to find out more about the association and local branches.
Contact jessicaw@cwaofwa.asn.au or visit www.cwaofwa.asn.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.