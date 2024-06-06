Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bestselling author heading to Margaret River

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
June 6 2024 - 3:02pm
Acclaimed WA author Tim Winton will visit Margaret River in October to promote his latest book, Juice. Picture by Denise Winton.
Bestselling author and beloved West Aussie, Tim Winton has announced he will head to Margaret River to celebrate the launch of his latest novel, Juice.

