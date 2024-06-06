Bestselling author heading to Margaret River

Bestselling author and beloved West Aussie, Tim Winton has announced he will head to Margaret River to celebrate the launch of his latest novel, Juice.
The twice Booker Prize-shortlisted author and master storyteller will appear at Margaret River HEART in October to support the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival, and to promote his latest work, described as "a searing, propulsive journey".
Juice (RRP $49.95) tells the story of a man and a child who discover an abandoned mine site in the middle of the desert, facing challenges that test their determination, survival, and the limits of the human spirit.
Catch Tim Winton at Margaret River HEART on Saturday October 26.
Doors and bar open from 6:30pm, talk to begin at 7:00pm followed by book sales and signings.
Tickets ($20 ticket only, $55 ticket and signed copy of Juice available only in advance) and information available at www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.