Theatre group calls for cast ahead of pantomime

The region's talented actors, dancers and singers will once again take to the stage for the Margaret River Theatre Group's (MRTG) annual pantomime production.
Carrying on the tradition of reinventing classic fairytales for modern audiences of all ages, the group is looking for a wide range of performers from all walks of life.
"We are holding two audition evenings to find our cast for Jack and the Beanstalk, which will be staged later this year at the HEART," Director and MRTG President, Rebecca Simmonds said.
"Our pantos are heaps of fun, and with so much talent living locally, it's always a thrill to be part of a community production with such high standards.
"Our amazing volunteers work hard to deliver a fantastic run of shows, and our wonderful local audiences just keep coming back."
Rebecca said the pantomimes were a great way to be involved in the world of theatre, even if you don't want to be onstage.
"There are so many jobs behind the scenes - costumes, sourcing and creating props, lighting and sound, backstage supervisors, choreographers... the list is enormous, so we do encourage anyone to get in contact if they would like to help.
"Performance dates are September 28 and 29, and then on October 4 and October 5.
"So if you're keen to join us, either onstage or behind the scenes, get in touch for an information pack with all the details."
Adult Auditions (Age 17 +) will be held on Tuesday 11 June, HEART Studio Theatre at 6pm. Youth Auditions (Ages 10-16) are on Thursday 13 June, HEART Studio Theatre at 6pm.
Everyone aged 10+ is welcome to audition. To request an audition pack, email jackandthebeanstalk2024@gmail.com
For more info, visit www.facebook.com/mrtheatregroup
