Spice contest pushes the limits in Margaret River

The weekend's wild weather was the perfect backdrop for the first Battle of the Burn event held at Burger Baby in Margaret River on Sunday night.
As part of the venue's celebration of the South West chilli community, sauce makers El Kapo, Jibba's hot sauce and Prince Hot Sauce joined forces for the competition.
Participants tackled a series of increasingly spicy wings, doused in a selection of the local hot sauces, while other customers enjoyed samples of some more crowd-pleasing, milder versions.
"The Battle of the Burn was a huge success with ten worthy competitors facing off in a contest of extreme heat," Burger Baby's Tom Prince said.
"A massive congratulations to Manni The Machine, who took the crown and prestige of being the last one standing.
"Honourable mention to May, who came a very, very close second place."
Tom said with such an appetite for spice in the community, locals could expect to see similar events happening in the future.
