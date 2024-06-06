Men's Shed to showcase mental health support

The Margaret River Men's Shed will host a 'mini expo' showcasing the range of mental health support services and opportunities available to the region, and is calling on associated groups to take part.
"It is well known and widely acknowledged that men in particular, do not generally discuss their mental health issues with their families or within their social circles," a Men's Shed spokesperson told the Mail.
"One of the five main objectives of the Margaret River Men's Shed is to provide a safe and supporting environment for mental wellbeing where members may be encouraged to have conversations between 'mates.'"
The Shed provides a safe and secure non-threatening environment for members to connect and be provided with empathy, resilience, support and companionship.
As part of a State-wide initiative by the WA Men's Shed Association, Men's Sheds throughout WA have been invited to promote men's mental health and wellbeing during June, with sheds offering different programs throughout Western Australia.
The Margaret River Shed has chosen to run the mini expo, promoting the mental health resources available to the community within the local area.
The day will include a short presentation from Peter Durey, the Deputy Chair of local organisation, Mindful Margaret River.
Dr Durey will speak to recognising and acknowledging what the signs may be that mental health may be a concern affecting a person - and how to address it.
The event will take place on Sunday morning between 10.00am and 12:00 noon, on Sunday June 16.
It is hoped that other organisations and groups operating in the mental health space may join the Margaret River Men's Shed in participating on the day. No costs are involved.
"The event itself is intended to be information-based, and will not include counselling sessions."
All interested community members are welcome to attend - the event is gender and type diverse.
Free coffee and scones will be provided.
If your group is interested in joining the expo, please phone Terry Hutchings on 0428 909 198 before 13 June to discuss further.
For more information on the Shed, visit www.margaretrivermensshed.com.au
