Wine industry gives back to precious coast | Photos

A late-May community day saw more than 55 volunteers from 16 wineries join forces to assist in revegetation and coastal rehabilitation works at Gas Bay as part of an effort by the wine industry to give back to the local environment.
With the help of volunteer leads Janet Dufall and Genny Broadhurst from the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association, winery volunteers undertook dune erosion control works by laying peppermint tree brushing and planting coastal plants.
The work is aimed at promoting natural revegetation, managing drainage and protecting sensitive coastal vegetation in the area.
This year's working bee at Gas Bay builds on two previous years of volunteer work undertaken at the Margaret Rivermouth.
Wine Association CEO Amanda Whiteland said the Community Revegetation Day had grown into a heartwarming annual event, anticipated by winery teams who were keen to nurture the region's natural beauty.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, Shire of August Margaret River, Undalup Association, and the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association supported the Margaret River Wine Association's organisation of the day.
Local artisan butcher The Farm House and Riverfresh IGA Margaret River donated catering, while the Margaret River Wine Association provided a coffee van and lunch beverages.
"The annual coastal rehabilitation event with the Margaret River Wine Association is so enjoyable for all involved, and has a huge positive impact on our coastline," Mandy Edwards, Nature Conservation's 'Caring for Coast' officer said.
"With over 60 people chipping in, including volunteers and our organisational partners, we get an incredible amount of work done in our fragile coastal dunes.
"Native coastal seedlings and pigface cuttings increases biodiversity, and brushing helps to stabilise bare dunes as well as protect the new small plants."
Acting Shire President Tracey Muir said it was great to see all the volunteers come together for this coastal rehabilitation event.
"This is a fantastic, collaborative opportunity to achieve some real, on-ground outcomes for coastal conservation at one of Margaret River's popular local beaches," she said.
Last summer, a fundraising evening at 'Movies at Cape Mentelle' generated a generous donation and funding for the event.
Ms Whiteland said the conservation efforts would not be possible without the participation of the wine industry workers, and the support of the local community.
"We are immensely grateful for the support of our volunteers, sponsors and donors."
