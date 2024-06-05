Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wine industry gives back to precious coast | Photos

June 5 2024 - 4:06pm
A late-May community day saw more than 55 volunteers from 16 wineries join forces to assist in revegetation and coastal rehabilitation works at Gas Bay as part of an effort by the wine industry to give back to the local environment.

Local News

