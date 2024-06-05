Free workshop to explore resilience, response & survival

What do the birds and beasts do to cope with hard times?
This Saturday, Margaret River community artist Margot Edwards' is offering a two hour free workshop to explore resilience, response and survival, from an animal's point of view.
The Tipping Point - Birds and Beasts workshop is one in a series of events throughout June, bringing local people together to unpack our fears and empower our hopes and dreams for the planet.
"We'll be dropping in and out of discussion, wordplay, simple theatre games, movement and group work," Margot said.
"You can join in or start out as observer with ideas.
"Imagination is a key to shifting the anxiety we can find ourselves cycling around in our heads.
"The local women who started this beautiful project dreamed up a story of hope in hard times.
"We'll be using that story as a starting point to explore our connection to all living beings through simple movement and heartfelt compassion."
The Tipping Point is a group-devised story project, a community collaboration inviting and exploring our responses to climate anxiety.
Anyone with an interest in climate change, cross-generational perspectives and environmental regeneration is welcome to join in.
"All ages welcome, no experience necessary, just a keen sense of wanting to connect and explore perspectives of other beings we share this great planet with; listen to people of differing ages and experiences; and have fun getting into our bodies and out of our worried minds."
Please feel welcome to bring your own creative ideas and experience into this shared space at the Margaret River Karate Hall, this Saturday June 8, 3.30-5.30pm.
Register for this weekend's workshop or the Soup, Song and Soul event on June 23 with the Marritree at events.humanitix.com/host/margot-edwards or contact margot@thewildingstories.com 0420 940 123 for more information.
