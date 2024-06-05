Young sailor honoured with prestigious trophy

The Geographe Bay Yacht Club hosted its annual Presentation Night, marking the end of the 2023/2024 season.
This event was an opportunity to honour members' achievements and bring the community together for an evening of recognition and celebration.
Congratulations were extended to all the winners, whose dedication and skill were evident throughout the season.
Special thanks were given to the sponsors, including the City of Busselton's Deputy Mayor Anne Ryan, and Joe from Black Brewing, who assisted with the presentations.
The Club is grateful for Anne Merton, returning to present the Jim Merton Junior Endeavour Award presented to a club member under 18 years of age, who has gone over and beyond with their sailing activities and participation.
This year it was awarded to 16 year old Ella Roodhouse, who moved from the Pelicans class into GBYC's new fleet of 125's this season. She travelled to Melbourne to crew in the 125 Nationals and was awarded Best National Junior Team. Ella also attended the annual Peli Power-up training regatta as a coach, passing on her knowledge to upcoming juniors.
Ella is an instructor at GBYC delivering the Tackers courses in our Learn to Sail programs to teenagers and adults.
In April Ella travelled to Perth to compete in the Interclub sailing competition on the Busselton-Dunsborough Women's team.
Ella continues to be a great volunteer at the club and is always quick to offer help on many tasks including during GBYC's biggest event, Geographe Bay Race Week.
The Club also celebrated its Junior members who competed in various regattas over the New Years break and achieved outstanding results in their respective classes.
Dennis Dixon and his crew Zac Bruce won the Junior World Championship trophy at the 2024 Tasar World Titles held in Sandringham, Victoria.
Sailing 'Crisp,' Dennis and Zac delivered gutsy performances on the water, securing the trophy as the fastest boat skippered by a junior aged under 21 years.
GBYC's Ollie Roodhouse coming a close second highlights the calibre of Juniors competing on the world stage.
The Club is becoming a highly sought-after venue for State, National, and even World Sailing titles, thanks to its exceptional facilities, prime location near the iconic Busselton Jetty, and its proximity to the wineries and restaurants of the Margaret River Region.
"Presentation night is a great opportunity to get all our members and different divisions of our sailing club in the one room and celebrate the love of sailing as well as our winners," GBYC Commodore Anton Mann said.
"We have a strong Junior membership and our Learn to Sail program that continues to grow. I am very proud of this club, committee, volunteers and the members and looking forward to another fantastic season".
The Geographe Bay Yacht Club sailing season starts in October runs until April. To join and find out more, visit www.gbyc.com.au
