Shire thanks interim boss as new CEO appointed

The Augusta Margaret River Shire Council has thanked outgoing interim Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Kyron, following the completion of his six-month contract overseeing operations at the Shire.
Busselton-based Mr Kyron served as the Shire's temporary chief executive following the departure of former CEO Stephanie Addison Brown, who resigned late last year.
The recruitment process, undertaken during Mr Kyron's tenure, has been finalised with Andrea Selvey to become the new permanent Shire boss from July.
"We're so grateful that Arthur has been able to assist us while we recruited a new CEO," Acting Shire President Tracey Muir said.
"We've benefited enormously from his wealth of expertise and his passionate efforts to advocate for our community," she said.
She said Mr Kyron had played an instrumental role in facilitating conversations between the Council and State Government to ask for a more funding to address the needs of residents.
Mr Kyron said he had enjoyed the temporary appointment, and paid tribute to residents, Shire staff, and councillors.
"It's no secret that Augusta Margaret River is a special place, but I think what sets it apart is its community," he said.
"You have people with diverse perspectives and experiences who are all connected by their passion for where they live.
"Everyone is unified wanting to protect Augusta Margaret River's unique character and beautiful environment to make sure it's a great place to live.
"The dedication of the staff and councillors exemplifies this community commitment, and it really has been a privilege to work alongside them while serving the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.