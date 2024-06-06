Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shire thanks interim boss as new CEO appointed

June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur Kyron
Arthur Kyron

The Augusta Margaret River Shire Council has thanked outgoing interim Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Kyron, following the completion of his six-month contract overseeing operations at the Shire.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.