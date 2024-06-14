Next chapter for Margaret River wildlife facility

A beloved Margaret River wildlife tourism destination will bear a new name to better capture the care undertaken at the facility.
Capes Foundation announced this week that Eagles Heritage, a renowned facility dedicated to the care of raptors, would be renamed the Capes Raptor Centre.
It said the renaming reflected Capes Foundation's ongoing commitment to enhancing facilities and improving the overall experience for birds, visitors, and staff.
Eagles Heritage founder Phil Pain, who established the facility in 1987 and remains a dedicated supporter of the ongoing efforts, was a key part of the consultation process to establish the new brand.
"I'm supportive and excited about the investment into the park, which will help it become one of the leading raptor facilities in Australia," Phil said.
Capes Foundation Director Steve Harrison said the new name reflected the centre's commitment to caring for a diverse range of raptor species.
"We have chosen a name that conveys our work with all raptor species and highlights our position as a key regional experience," he said.
...we remain deeply grateful to Phil and Kathy Pain for their pioneering work.- Steve Harrison, Capes Foundation
"This rebrand is part of our broader vision to invest in and expand our facilities, as we strive to provide the best possible environment for both our raptors and our visitors."
Recent and upcoming developments at the site include upgrades to the rehabilitation aviaries, improvements to the free-flight arena with three new large-scale seating areas, enhanced fire mitigation measures, new food preparation facilities, and upcoming aviary signage and Aboriginal interpretation.
Future plans also include further upgrades to the rehabilitation and specialised care units, aviaries, and education areas.
"We remain deeply grateful to Phil and Kathy Pain for their pioneering work," Mr Harrison said. "This new chapter will honour their legacy while steering us towards a promising future."
Capes Raptor Centre is open to the public from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday to Monday.
There are two Birds of Prey Encounters daily at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm and a self-guided 1km Birds of Prey Forest Walk.
Funds generated from visitors support the sanctuary and the ongoing preservation of birds of prey.
For more information visit www.capesfoundation.org.au
