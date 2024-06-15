Kids score expert insights at school

Students from Margaret River Primary School are on a mission to protect our native snake-neck turtles - and they want the community to lend a hand.
The Year 6 students are working with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's youth education program Our Patch to understand where these elusive turtles nest and breed along the Margaret River or Wooditjup Bilya, and what actions the community can take to protect them.
Joining the students this week was Professor Stephen Beatty, one of the state's foremost experts in freshwater ecology and the deputy director of the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch University.
He said research had been carried out on snake-neck turtle numbers, distribution, breeding, habitats and threats in Perth's wetlands, but there were big gaps in the research.
Prof Beatty wowed the kids with snake-necked turtle facts, and noted the turtles face challenges including the drying climate, predators, wetlands lost to development, land clearing and loss of riparian vegetation.
Next, students will work alongside the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and the Friends of Barrett Street Reserve to replant, weed and restore an important riparian zone along the Margaret River.
They'll also be working with Undalup Association's Wadandi rangers and the school's Aboriginal education officer Jansie Sonter, blending traditional knowledge with modern science to better understand turtle biology and habitat.
The Our Patch program involves eight classes of Year 6 students from six different schools across the region, with each class learning about their local catchment from scientists, landholders and cultural custodians.
Our Patch officer Lauren Scanlon said snake-necks turtles were fascinating creatures, with an incredible underwater acoustic repertoire to compensate for the limited visibility in river water.
"But there's a lot we don't know about them, like their distribution and numbers in the Wooditjup Bilya, and where they breed and nest," she said.
Lauren said Professor Beatty's visit was an amazing opportunity for the students to meet one of the state's leading researchers in the field, having helped design local fishways, and conducted extensive research into threatened fish species and lampreys in the Margaret River.
She said the aim of Our Patch was to inspire our young people - and their families - to become stewards for the river as it faces threats including weeds, tourism and recreation pressure, climate change and reduced flow, which is down by more than 50 per cent based on historical data.
"There's a lot to love about the Wooditjup Bilya and we are so fortunate to live alongside it. But that comes with a responsibility to act as stewards and ensure we are a positive influence. If we understand our river's values and threats, we can make sure that our actions improve the health of the river.
"Working with local people who are passionate about connecting with and protecting our environment really inspires the children to get involved and make a difference," she said. "Our Patch depends on these local legends volunteering their time to share their passions with the next generation. We're grateful for the opportunity to work with local people and inspire direct, meaningful local environmental learning and stewardship."
Our Patch is funded by the AMR Shire, Lions Club of Cowaramup, Margaret River Rotary, the Paskeville Foundation and local schools.
