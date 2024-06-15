Funding available for community bike events

Schools, local governments and community organisations can now apply for funds to support WA Bike Month activities.
For the second year running, the State Government has partnered with the RAC to offer $75,000 in funding towards WA Bike Month grants.
Celebrations take place in October and aim to encourage people of all ages and abilities to give bike riding a go for fun, transport and a healthier lifestyle.
Minor, local and major grants are available, ranging from $500 to $7,000.
Last year, 65 events were held across the State with more than 7,500 attendees enjoying bike maintenance and safety skills activities, guided and group rides, pump track activities, blender bikes, and ride to school and work breakfasts.
A further $310 million is committed over the next four years to develop an additional 221 km of walking and riding infrastructure.
"WA Bike Month is a fantastic initiative that supports our community to host events that encourage and support people to give bike riding a go," Jane Kelsbie MLA, Member for Warren-Blackwood said.
"Local workplaces, schools, biking groups, community organisations and Shires are all eligible to apply.
"It was wonderful to see the events hosted across our community last year. I encourage anyone that is interested to put in an application."
For more info and to apply for a grant, visit www.wabikemonth.com.au
Applications close at 5.00 pm on Sunday 30 June 2024.
