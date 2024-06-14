Screening to support Ian's relay challenge

A special film screening will raise funds for a cause very close to the heart of a local resident and volunteer leader.
Ian Smith is the Volunteer Coordinator for Arts Margaret River, and has been raising money and participating in Relay For Life for 15 years.
The event will be held in Perth in October, with Ian and a team of friends pledging to walk together, non-stop, for a 24 hour period.
Walkers take turns to rest and recover before continuing on, with plenty of entertainment, activities and special moments planned to keep spirits high over the challenge.
"I walk for many people close to me who have been affected by cancer; some who are no longer with us, some who are still fighting this horrendous disease and some who have fought back and have won or are winning against cancer," Ian said.
The Burnside local has dedicated more than 30 years of volunteering to the community, and hopes his latest fundraiser will be as equally supported as his previous efforts.
"I am blessed to be surrounded by individuals who are extremely generous with their time and resources, not matter when the call goes out.
"It's an honour to give back by raising funds and awareness for this amazing cause."
Held at the Margaret River HEART from 7pm on Saturday, June 22 from 7pm the fundraiser will include the screening of IF, the story of a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends.
IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell.
Tickets (Adult $20/Concession $17.50/ArtsMR Members $16/Youth (16) $15 with $5 donated to Relay for Life) and information are available via artsmargaretriver.com
This is an alcohol free event.
