Local store steps up for junior rugby club

June 15 2024 - 9:28am
Gropers Vice-President Toby Pateman (right) with Retravision Margaret River General Manager Patrick Harlowe. Picture supplied.
Margaret River Junior Rugby players and officials received a giant boost to their efforts this year, with Retravision Margaret River coming on board as a sponsor of the club and helping make possible the purchase of new playing jumpers for all the teams.

