Local store steps up for junior rugby club

Margaret River Junior Rugby players and officials received a giant boost to their efforts this year, with Retravision Margaret River coming on board as a sponsor of the club and helping make possible the purchase of new playing jumpers for all the teams.
Club Vice-President Toby Pateman, who has been with the junior club since it's beginning, acknowledged how much of a privilege it was to partner with a local business, well known to be a great supporter of so many organisations in the local community.
"We are proud to have Retravision on board as a major sponsor of the Gropers," he said. "With their support we are able to continue to grow our junior ranks and provide an opportunity for local kids to experience the international game of rugby."
It's an exciting weekend coming up for the club, hosting the region's other clubs.
"This Saturday we have a home game where our juniors take on their South West counterparts. We welcome all to come down to the Lower Western Oval to see them in action."
There are some exciting matches to be had, including the Under 12s facing the Bunbury Barbarians, the only team to deliver a loss to the Gropers last season.
"It'll be an exciting game to watch, the Barbarians are a strong bunch but the Gropers Under 12s are a very tight and talented team. It will be a cracker of a match for sure."
Games begin this Saturday at 10am, with an epic fundraiser canteen and barbecue hosted by club volunteers.
For more information on the club, and upcoming games and events, visit www.facebook.com/juniorgropersrugby
