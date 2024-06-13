New facility provides flight flexibility in emergencies

Last week saw the official opening of a dedicated emergency services transfer facility and apron for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) at the Busselton Margaret River Airport.
Providing unrestricted access, RFDS operations have now been relocated to a bespoke area of the airport enabling 24/7 access without the need for other flight services to be affected in an emergency.
The project was funded by the Australian Government with a grant of $214,073 through Round 2 of the Regional Airports Program, with the City of Busselton contributing $58,031 towards associated works.
The new facility includes a dedicated apron and patient transfer facility with direct access airside and roadside, providing a safe airstrip separate from other passenger flights, safer patient transfer experience and decreased delays.
The apron also allows for greater flexibility of aircraft, with the RFDS fleet of PC12, PC24 and rescue helicopters able to use the airport.
The dedicated facility was much needed and timely," Busselton Acting Mayor Anne Ryan said. "Busselton Margaret River Airport's flight services have continued to evolve with an ongoing increase in passenger and FIFO flights. This increased airside activity meant that the central apron was often allocated or full, which impacted access for essential medical services."
Senator Louise Pratt said the Albanese Government was proud to support both the RFDS and the Airport.
"We recognise the critical work of the RFDS in conjunction with St John WA and the important role played by the Busselton Margaret River Airport in facilitating better outcomes for regional patients," she said.
"We also know that upgrades like this create jobs, keep communities connected and ultimately leave a lasting legacy."
RFDS Director of Operations Scott Higgins said RFDS landed at Busselton Airport 223 times in 2023.
"We welcome this fit-for-purpose precinct which will accommodate our Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jets, RFDS Fortescue Heli-Med Service helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft," he said.
"The nature of the work we do in partnership with St John WA is complex and this will remove the risk of disruption by commercial activity and create privacy for our patients."
