Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New facility provides flight flexibility in emergencies

June 13 2024 - 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New facility provides flight flexibility in emergencies
New facility provides flight flexibility in emergencies

Last week saw the official opening of a dedicated emergency services transfer facility and apron for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) at the Busselton Margaret River Airport.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.