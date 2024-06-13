Community walks together on Tallinup Country | Photos

The Walking Together on Tallinup Boodja (Augusta Country) event provided a unique opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in Wadandi culture.
"I think the success of the event demonstrates our community's commitment to increasing cultural understanding of our cultural custodians," Community Development Officer Rebecca Young said.
"We're proud to play a role in fostering a deeper cultural understanding of the Wadandi people and look forward to continuing our journey together towards reconciliation through more meaningful partnerships and events in the future."
The event was also supported by the Augusta Historical Society and Augusta CRC.
All pictures: Riley White Photography
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.