Morning tea a big success

A series of losses and family challenges, combined with a limitless community spirit from some dedicated locals, has seen the return of Cowaramup's beloved Biggest Morning Tea.
Held to raise funds for the Cancer Council, the event had taken a rest when Deborah Earl hung up her organising hat, having steered the fundraiser since its beginnings at Adinfern Estate, alongside Debbie Newland.
Then a tragic loss - and a well timed phone call - led to a pair of locals stepping up to bring it back.
"On May 1, my 33 year old cousin in New Zealand died of cancer," Cowaramup business owner and mum Narelle Rodley said.
"She received the diagnosis a week after having her first baby, and she passed away about 8 months later.
"She was the light in a room, just a really good soul that had an amazing husband, successful business and her cherished baby."
Narelle said losing her dad, Gary in 2020 to cancer "was rough, but this was just so devastating for her family".
While still processing the tragic news, just minutes later, Narelle received a call from fellow local Julie Kirby, to discuss resurrecting the Biggest Morning Tea.
"I had found in previous years' events that kids, business and the farm and horses had been too difficult to juggle and had taken a step back.
"But the timing seemed right, Julie rang me about a minute after I found out about Ash, and I thought about it, committed and it was full steam ahead."
The Biggest Morning Tea has always enjoyed strong support from locals, and this year was no different.
Brookland Valley opened their cellar door to host the event, while beverages were supplied by Seven Seas Tea and Two Cracks Coffee, and photographer Chloe Motzouris provided her time and talent to capture the day's fun.
"Food was provided by Leeuwin Tyres, Margaret River Events Co and Margaret River Dairy Company, with some amazing home cooks, especially Brodie Keen, Marilyn Smith, Tamela Smith and Fleur Piper," Narelle said.
"And a special shout out to all the artists at Margaret River Artisan store for going above and beyond with donations and support."
Narelle said she and Julie were thrilled with the results, and the fundraising tally, around $9000 in total.
"Cancer has touched everyone, and the event this time was about coming together and talking about how you have been affected by the disease," she said.
"Big thanks must go to all the friends and family that helped pull the event together. We are so very grateful for the support."
