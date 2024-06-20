Local station makes push for FM band

Margaret River's community radio station has launched a petition to establish its own presence on local FM radio dials.
Radio Margaret River (RMR) has been broadcasting for the past four years, offering 24 hour, 7 day per week music and local content, but so far limited to just internet and mobile app audiences.
"As the only station broadcasting from Margaret River, we're in a terrific position to engage with the community," station manager Richard Lee-Pullen said.
"We currently have some great radio shows, such as Fridays On My Mind with Cate and Jude and Take Me Back with Ian Smith, as well as Happy Hump Day, Inspo Mingle, Rubacava Radio, Dig it with Digs, The Mixtape and Haus of Rex.
"These are all programmes hosted by locals, in which events and activities that are happening in our region are promoted."
Richard said there had never been a time where local radio was needed more in the region.
"This is why we're making the push to gain an FM licence," he said. "Imagine if visitors and locals could tune in easily to a good, clear, FM transmission while driving around the region.
"Not only could they listen to some great music, but most importantly they could get up-to-date information; from what's happening today at a venue near them, to what roads are closed because of a sporting event, or an emergency.
"I know that when I go to other places, I tune in to local radio. It's a great way to get a feel for the area.
"We want RMR to be the voice of the region, providing entertainment and information that is relevant to both locals and visitors alike."
Richard said the immediacy of radio meant locals were as up to date as possible.
"Nature Conservation always has unique events they'd love locals to get involved with, wineries and breweries have cool things going on, ARTS Margaret River is constantly busy putting on performances and shows, not to mention the various gigs happening at the raft of great venues we have in the Cape to Cape region, art exhibitions, sporting events and so much more.
"There's nothing worse than finding-out you missed an event because you read the local paper a day too late. Radio is much more immediate and can be enjoyed while you're doing something else, such as driving, walking or working-out. "
Currently, RMR can be heard via radiomargaretriver.com or on a mobile app such as iHeart Radio. To help with the FM licence, RMR is calling for locals to sign the petition by visiting radiomargaretriver.com and clicking on the FM Survey button.
Richard said the expanding station was also on the hunt for more volunteers.
"We need people who can help with fundraising, researching, script-writing, organising music and, if you've got the confidence, going on-air."
Interested locals can contact Richard via the RMR website.
