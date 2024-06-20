Family and friends farewell 'gentleman of the sea'

The family of Aaron Beveridge, the Margaret River surfer lost in the waves off Mainbreak earlier this month, has thanked the local community after a stirring memorial and paddle-out to honour the father of three.
Aaron, or 'Azza' as he was known to many, was farewelled by around 130 people in the water on Friday afternoon, while another 60 to 70 people watched on from the carpark and loved ones tuned in from New Zealand via live stream.
With the support of two jetskis, Aaron's son Fenix was able to take part in the special moment, joining the paddle out among his dad's friends and fellow surfers.
"The Beveridge family would like to thank the Margaret River community for its show of love and respect on Friday at the memorial and paddle out for their son, brother, father, cousin, partner, Aaron Beveridge.
"His three children were in the water with you - Chayne and Ava flying in from New Zealand to paddle out, with their uncle Russ by their sides."
Family spokesperson Sherie Read said Fenix would remember his exhilarating ride out from Gnarabup forever and thanked the jetski crew for making it happen.
"If he meets you again in the car park, I'm sure he'll be asking for another ride."
The family said the gathering was a stunning afternoon of surf, sun and all things Aaron loved.
"We got to connect with his passion and meet many of his car park friends.
"So many people expressed to us how much of a gentleman Aaron was on the land and especially in the sea.
"From sharing the waves, to guiding newcomers to The Point about the hazards and the best spots to sit.
"There will be a gaping hole in the surf lineup where Aaron usual would sit."
The family noted the impact his loss had on his new partner Kristy, with whom he enjoyed a "blossoming relationship, washed away in the stormy swell".
"The future plans they had together will now be a solo adventure supported by our large, blended family."
Also in attendance was Aaron's best mate and constant companion, Piggy.
"Many thought he had been in the water, with how wet and sandy he was, but this was just the pats from returning surfers, who asked after his welfare and got the usual slobbery greeting from him."
Piggy was as well known in the carpark as his surf-loving owner, with plenty of local boardriders happy to see the dog back in town on Friday.
"Piggy had already been living the past month in Nannup and will continue to do so with Aaron's extended family, including his son, Fenix, Sarah, Jasmine and Rudy."
Aaron's family also thanked the efforts from local police and emergency services, with leadership from Margaret River Police OIC, Sgt Simone Taplin.
The official search has been suspended, but locals continue to patrol the beach in the hope of bringing him home.
"[The police] have been so helpful communicating with us regularly about the search efforts and providing us so with much detail about the process.
"The search for Aaron, by land, sea and air has been so extensive.
"To every person who has walked a beach, dived into those waters, jetted across the bay or flown over our beautiful coastline, we thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts."
"We could not count the hours spent and the many more to come, looking out for our Aaron."
Surfers who were in the water with Aaron on the day he went missing had the opportunity to meet with his loved ones, who urged people to find solace in the waves.
"All that could have been done was, and no one knew those waters and dangers more than Aaron. Your efforts to help Aaron will never be forgotten, haunting your memories, yet bringing gratitude and peace to ours," the Beveridge family said.
"Please get back in the water and wash away those tears and sorrow with some salty water."
A familiar figure at the Surfers Point carpark, Aaron would have hated the beach being closed.
"All those people parking in 'his' car park and clogging up all the fresh air with all that emotion."
The family said it would now take the time to return home, and soak in the gratitude of an emotional and inspiring day.
"Aaron lives on in each one of you by continuing to ride the waves, walk the beaches and watch the sunsets at his beloved Surfers Point.
"Forever surfing Mainbreak."
