High flying Hawks hold on for win on home turf

Saturday June 15 saw the Augusta Margaret River Hawks Year 10 boys team take on the Eaton Eagles at Gloucester Park.
Round 8 brought the Eaton side to Margaret River for the clash, which ultimately gave Augusta Margaret River their fifth win for the season in decent conditions at the Hawks home ground.
Sam Joyce scored a whopping eight goals for the home team, while captain Mason Allen Newton and Vice Captain Kobi Walton also demonstrated skill and determination across the game.
