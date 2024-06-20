Your best chance to give Beryl a goodbye pat

The Margaret River community is being invited to help celebrate a milestone for well known Guide Dog Puppy, Beryl.
A familiar form to many locals thanks to Beryl's regular appearances in public as part of her training, residents and Guide Dog caretakers Nicole and Andrew said their time with the black labrador was coming to an end.
"We know a large portion of this beautiful community are familiar with Beryl, the Guide Dog puppy in training that we have been raising for the last year.
"Because she's become such a special fixture in town, we wanted to farewell her and let all the amazing humans in this community who have made both her and us feel so supported."
Nicole and Andrew will host a special event at The Studio Down South on Fearn Avenue, with a bake sale and a raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses.
"If you've ever said how much you want to pat her... Now is that chance!
"Myself, Beryl and some friends of Beryl will be there from 8am until 12pm selling tickets and cakes. All money raised is going to Guide Dogs WA," Nicole said.
"This is your chance to come give her a cuddle, say farewell and donate to a worthy cause."
Nicole thanked locals for their curiosity, support and kindness during Beryl's training.
"It can be a challenging gig especially as volunteers, and it being our first time raising a Guide Dog. So thank you for making it a pleasant one."
Farewell Beryl and support Guide Dogs WA at the Studio Down South on Saturday June 22.
