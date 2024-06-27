Gropers hold firm under Barbarian attack

It was on the lower rugby field at Gloucester Park where of the most epic sports matches in Margaret River's history recently played out.
The Junior Gropers hosted the other three other South West clubs, themselves facing off against Bunbury Barbarians.
The U7s and U8s put up brave battles against their opposition and though they came off second best on the scoreboard they showed just how much they have been growing in agility and teamwork every week.
Then it was the turn of the U12s. Beaten last time by the Barbarians, they did not back down against what is a significantly larger side (some of the Barbarian kids look like they are possibly doing bricklaying after school for extra pocket money).
This game was certainly one for the history books, and one you'd have easily given up your Optus Stadium Wallabies vs Boks tickets in August to have seen.
Racing straight off the blocks from the deep kick-off by Zion Kaweroa the Gropers stole the ball and hunted the line.
After a series of quick phases, they spread it wide to Banjo Bradley on the wing.
With quick feet he scored in the corner putting the Gropers up by a try after only after a couple of minutes.
The Barbarians showed their skill and ability to quickly reply with one of their own through a busting run from their centre.
From then on, every time he tried to make a break, he was cut down by the Bash Brothers - Reuben and Kyle Rodley.
The game was a see-saw battle as the Gropers and Barbarians traded tries apiece with the home-team staying in front due to two conversions from Henry Pateman.
Henry never disappoints, running in a try, or two, making lightning spot tackles and stealing the ball at ease.
Oscar Chanin frustrated the opposition with his jinking runs, while import Markus Van de Merve cut constantly through the defensive line. Jai Smith at only 11 years old, stitched the defence up multiple times and tackled again like a terrier.
The forwards dominated their opposition this week and are an incredibly formidable pack.
Led by busting runs from Travis Schwier, aided by the ever-tireless David Le Comu. Tane Kaweroa at Hooker, who was once again reliable at the throw-ins and helped anchor the scrum.
Adelaide Cope, one of the two girl players in the team, easily had the wood on her bigger opposite player.
Not shying away from contact, she went on a few bullocking runs herself, one time putting a fend into a kid so hard that it pushed him back into his math class the Tuesday before.
Noema, playing her first season of rugby, brings grit, cheekiness and mana to the game, while Emmett Holland, also new this year, has come off every game with a huge smile on his face.
With half-time approaching, and the Gropers just in front, the Barbarians made another huge attack.
It looked like the visitors would be heading to the break in front when out of nowhere dynamo Barney Chanin pulled off the tackle of the century, allowing the Gropers to hold onto their lead.
The second half was relentless and had the sideline of spectators enthralled, especially as they tried to keep up with Ben G. So fast he's impossible to capture in a photo, he is without a joke probably the quickest player in the SW.
With his help the Gropers moved ahead again, but the Barbarians were not to be outdone and came roaring back.
They gained another try from an impressive kick and gather but frustration was setting in and the game started to get scrappy.
Gropers held their composure, but the Barbarians had a secret weapon, who charged at the Gropers line threatening to break through the defence. Multiple Gropers slowed him down, two or three tackling him at once eventually bringing the boy-giant crashing to the ground.
That's when Hyrum Jenkins hit the ruck, stealing the ball before heading off on a pressure releasing run of piston pumping fends past 4 or 5 Barbarians players.
Tries continued to come, but the Gropers were beginning to tire, and in the last minute Barbarians continued their attack and eventually crossed the line one last time. In the end the Gropers weathered the storm and reigned supreme 34-25. If you hadn't been there you may not have believed how epic this game was.
In about another month the Gropers will be back to defend their turf. Don't miss it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.