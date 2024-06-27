Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Gropers hold firm under Barbarian attack

June 27 2024 - 11:55am
Kyle Rodley starred for the Margaret River Gropers as they battled the Barbarians in a day of rugby at Gloucester Park. Picture supplied.
It was on the lower rugby field at Gloucester Park where of the most epic sports matches in Margaret River's history recently played out.

