Hawks take vital win from Panthers

Augusta Margaret River have defeated Carey Park at Gloucester Park on Saturday afternoon, and in the process have firmed up a spot in the top five.
With ladder positions very close third to seventh, a win was vital for both teams, both teams trading goals in the opening term, with Carey Park leading by two points at quarter time.
The match-winning move would come in the second quarter with the home side kicking four unanswered goals, including two consecutive goals to Matthew Bannister.
Brady Lenaghan would kick a goal from the first row of the car park in the third term, but the Hawks would have an answer for every goal the Panthers would kick, still leading by 22 points at three quarter time.
Kel Evans and the ever-reliable Lincoln Adams were amongst the best for the Hawks...
The Panthers would win the final term but the Hawks would take the win by 18 points, and in the process win their sixth match of the season.
Kel Evans and the ever-reliable Lincoln Adams were amongst the best for the Hawks, while Cameron Baker and Reece Payne played well for Carey Park.
Carey Park are yet to win a match this season away from Kelly Park, and they will need to hope that continues in round eleven when they host Dunsborough.
The Hawks will play Harvey Brunswick Leschenault at Brunswick Oval, most likely a match between third and fourth on the ladder.
Augusta Margaret River 10.9.69 def. Carey Park 7.9.51
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.