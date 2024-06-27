Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

WA's best backyard brewers collect trophies

June 27 2024 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA's best backyard brewers collect trophies
WA's best backyard brewers collect trophies

The winners of the Margaret River Beer Co's annual Backyard Brewing Tournament were crowned on Friday, with home brewers from across WA in attendance to celebrate the 9th year of the competition.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.