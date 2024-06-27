Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dames to delight with double feature

June 27 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South West Dames are four stalwarts of South West theatre - Trish Mothersole, Judy Walsh, Janet Dickinson and Carolyn Forte.
The South West Dames are four stalwarts of South West theatre - Trish Mothersole, Judy Walsh, Janet Dickinson and Carolyn Forte.

After delighting audiences at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village last year, the South West Dames will return this week with a new show - 'Afternoon Delights'.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.