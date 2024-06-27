Dames to delight with double feature

After delighting audiences at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village last year, the South West Dames will return this week with a new show - 'Afternoon Delights'.
The production comprises two short comedies, which the four 'Dames' - Trish Mothersole, Judy Walsh, Janet Dickinson and Carolyn Forte - said would be guaranteed to give attendees a giggle.
All four are stalwarts of their various community theatres in Dunsborough, Busselton and Margaret River, and came together two years ago to form the theatre company, catering specifically to mature audiences.
Their brand of gentle comedy and quirky dramas has proved very popular, with sell-out shows at Busselton's Nova Village, the Busselton Fringe Festival, the Margaret River Lifestyle Village and the Dunsborough Hall.
'Afternoon Delights' will be at The Margaret River Lifestyle Village at 4pm on Sunday 30th June, and at The Busselton Lifestyle Village, Leeuwin Blvd, Busselton at 2pm on Sunday 7th July.
