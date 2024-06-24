New ideas for cat owners

An increasing number of local cat owners are opting to keep their cats contained in catios, a fully enclosed outdoor space connected to a house that allows cats freedom to spend time outside while keeping wildlife safe.
Responsible cat owners headed to Margaret River Mitre 10 for a DIY Catio Building Workshop to learn how to build and maintain their own catio.
Sustainability expert Chris Ferreira from the Forever Project and Eco Builder Matty Noakes demonstrated how building a catio could be a relatively straightforward process, with the right tools and equipment.
Dr Heather Crawford, a cat behaviouralist from Murdoch University, showed cat owners how to keep cats content in an enclosed space.
"Cats can live happy, healthy lives in catios, provided its design provides mental and physical enrichment," Dr Crawford said.
The workshop showed how to construct catios on a budget, using recycled products and cat netting to enclose the side of a house.
Professional catio installers were on hand to showcase more elaborate designs, encompassing patio and garden spaces with tunnels, vertical spaces, and climbing elements to keep cats enriched and entertained.
Catios also provide cat owners with the confidence and peace of mind that they are keeping their cats safe from cat fights and vehicle injuries while ensuring wildlife is safe from attack in our local area.
"It's a win-win for wildlife, cats, and pet owners," GeoCatch Project Officer Nicole Lincoln said.
Local cat owners thinking of building a DIY catio or engaging a contractor are encouraged to use the $200 catio rebate available in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, City of Busselton, Shire of Capel, and Shire of Donneybrook-Balingup.
For further information on registering for the catio rebate visit geocatch.asn.au or call 0491 069 078.
The event was delivered by GeoCatch as part of the Pets Away, Possums Play campaign with support from Margaret River Mitre 10, Shire of Augusta-Margaret River, through funding from the State NRM Program, in partnership with The Forever Project, Katzone, Cat Runs WA, the Margaret River Men's Shed, Margaret River Produce & Pet, and FAWNA.
