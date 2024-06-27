Indonesian students return after program hiatus | Photos

After a four-year break, Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) welcomed 19 students and two teachers from Indonesian partner school, Santa Laurensia.
The long standing relationship sees staff and students from both schools travel to learn more about education in another country.
During their stay, the Indonesian visitors fully immersed themselves in Australian culture, residing with MRSHS families and sharing their own cultural heritage.
MRSHS International Relations Coordinator Angela McCoy said the visitors actively engaged in school life by attending classes and participating in various extracurricular activities.
"Outside of the school environment, the visitors had the opportunity to explore popular attractions across Western Australia, including universities, Kings Park, Jewel Cave, Eagle Heritage Centre, Margaret River Chocolate Factory, and Margaret River Amazen' Maze," Angela said.
"The most significant outcome of this exchange program was the lasting friendships that developed between the students of MRSHS and Santa Laurensia.
"This success highlights the warmth and hospitality extended by our host families, whose generosity contributed greatly to the program's success."
