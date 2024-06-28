Locals support first Men's Shed mental health expo

The Margaret River Men's Shed hosted its first Mini Expo on Mental Health last weekend.
Approximately 30 members of the Margaret River community attended the event, organised by the Margaret River Men's Shed with collaboration from a number of community groups, at the Men's Shed near Gloucester Park on Sunday.
The idea for the mini expo stemmed from the WA Men's Shed state organisation proposal to focus the State's Sheds on Mental Health as part of Men's Health Week.
A short presentation by Dr Peter Durey, Deputy Chair of Mindful Margaret River, discussed how to recognise the signs of mental distress, and was well received by guests at the expo.
Dr Durey also spoke about how to use active listening, compassion, connection and resilience as useful strategies to employ as part of the path towards wellbeing - especially amongst men who are often reluctant to discuss mental health issues with their partners, family members, or close social groups.
A spokesperson said it was widely recognised that the Margaret River Men's Shed provided a safe, nurturing and supportive local environment for mental wellbeing, and noted the participation and support from other local groups including South West Counselling, Mindful Margaret River, Headspace, the Men's Table and Relationships Australia.
For more information on the Men's Shed, visit www.margaretrivermensshed.com.au
