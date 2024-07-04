Busselton club has view to help kids at school

National women's organisation VIEW has opened a new club in Busselton, giving women the opportunity to build lasting friendships while supporting the education of children and young people experiencing disadvantage.
The new club will join seven other VIEW Clubs across the state, and is the second club to form in the South West Region, following Capes VIEW Club, which meets in Dunsborough.
VIEW offers a network for women to connect with each other in the community while supporting the work of The Smith Family, by providing long-term educational support for Australian children and young people in need.
"This is the first new VIEW club to form in WA since 2017, and we have another planned for Bunbury in the near future," WA Development Team leader, Mary Deakin said.
"VIEW members in this area are very active and enjoy a variety of interest groups as well as other fun social events and activities."
Elizabeth Birch, VIEW National President, said the organisation was delighted to be celebrating the opening of another WA club.
"Joining one of our VIEW Clubs is the perfect opportunity to make new friends in your community with like-minded women, develop new skills and enjoy the satisfaction that you are helping young Australians experiencing disadvantage through education," she said.
Last year, VIEW raised more than $1.5 million for the children's education charity, and is the largest community sponsor of The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
Collectively, VIEW sponsors the education of more than 1,760 students in the program.
As well as fundraising, VIEW members volunteer their time in a number of ways, including reading with local children to advance literacy skills, helping children with homework at Smith Family Learning Clubs, and acting as mentors for young students.
VIEW Clubs boast over 500 members in clubs stretching from north of Perth, down to the South West.
"We hope to attract a broad range of women," Ms Birch added.
"Each VIEW Club is unique and plans its monthly meetings and events to suit the interests and lifestyle of its community minded members.
"If you are looking for an opportunity to meet new friends and make connections while making a difference to Australian children and their future, then VIEW is an ideal club for you."
To find out more or become a member, visit www.view.org.au or call 1800 805 366.
The Busselton VIEW Club meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 10am for a 10.30am start, at Tonic by the Bay.
