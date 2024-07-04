Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Busselton club has view to help kids at school

July 5 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIEW members volunteer their time in a number of ways, including reading with local children to advance literacy skills, and helping with homework. Picture supplied.
VIEW members volunteer their time in a number of ways, including reading with local children to advance literacy skills, and helping with homework. Picture supplied.

National women's organisation VIEW has opened a new club in Busselton, giving women the opportunity to build lasting friendships while supporting the education of children and young people experiencing disadvantage.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.