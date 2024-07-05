School kids get a kick out of Yulunga Games

Last week saw the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) host their second annual 'Yulunga Games' event.
Students got a real 'cultural kick' out of the much anticipated sporting event, which includes a series of traditional Indigenous games, introduced to MRIS by Physical Education Specialist, Tom Curtin.
'Yulunga' means 'playing' in the language of the Kamilaroi (Gamori) people of northwestern NSW, and the Australia wide program is offered to schools for students from kindergarten to Year 12.
The games are a series of fun, playful activities designed for every age and ability, and include Jumppin, a game based loosely on traditional spearfishing; Chiba, mock warfare using sponge balls; and Gorri, a disc-bowling game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.