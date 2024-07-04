Margaret River tour makestrip Australian Top 10 list

One of the region's most admired tourism operators has landed on a prestigious list of some of Australia's best travel experiences.
Margaret River Discovery Co - founded by global adventurer and passionate advocate for the South West, Sean Blocksidge - was recently named one of the Top Ten Best Travel Experiences in Australia on TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' list for 2024.
It is the only travel experience in WA to land in the top ten.
Our mission has always been to showcase the very best of Margaret River and have a blast doing it.- Sean Blocksidge, MRDCo
Sean said the Best of the Best list was a sort of 'Oscars for travel', with fewer tuxedos and more hiking boots.
"I feel incredibly honoured to represent WA and receive this recognition from TripAdvisor," he said. "This list is powered by the love and - sometimes brutal - honesty of travellers who have seen it all and lived to tell the tale."
The MRDCo's small group tours - taken as a passenger in Sean's luxury 4WD and peppered with good humour and the occasional random fact - have become renowned for providing an up close look at the region's natural beauty, history, wine and culinary offerings.
Guests from around the world have posted countless rave reviews about their time canoeing along the Margaret River, exploring the Cape to Cape Track and lunching amongst the wine barrels at Fraser Gallop Estate.
Sean's rare captures of some magical moments on tour have seen him accept photography and travel awards, while becoming a vocal spokesperson for the protection of the region's natural environment.
He said the latest recognition made him more committed than ever to providing "top-notch, authentic experiences that leave a lasting impression".
"Our mission has always been to showcase the very best of Margaret River and have a blast doing it," he said.
"I'm so grateful to the locals and regular appearances from the wildlife who make our day so special for our guests."
According to Tripadvisor's most recent Seasonal Travel Index, almost a third (28 percent) of travellers are motivated by the opportunity to experience something new and just under half (44 percent) want to make memories with family and friends on vacation.
