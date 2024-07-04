Birthday bash to mark 50 big years at ArtsMR

Arts Margaret River will celebrate its 50th birthday party this weekend at Nala Bardip Mia - Margaret River HEART with a party harking back to the 1970s, featuring some top quality local live music.
The community-led arts group has been supporting musicians, artists, actors, and creatives from across the region for five decades.
Dress in your best 70s gear (with prizes for best dressed) and make sure to wear your dancing shoes to party like its 1974.
Led by Al Mac on guitar and vocals and backed by three of Margaret River's busiest and most experienced musicians, The Moonlight Era will play the night away while a photo booth will keep punters busy and canapes and welcome drinks to start the night right.
Arts Margaret River's 50th Birthday Party is on Saturday, July 6 from 7.30pm at the HEART Foyer. $10 entry includes canapes and welcome drink.
Further details for all events are available at www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.