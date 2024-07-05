Team lands Champion Small Brewery honour

The good news keeps rolling in for local business the Margaret River Beer Co, which was named Champion Small Brewery at the recent 2024 Perth Royal Beer Awards.
In addition to the coveted title, the MRBCo team also won Best India Pale Ale (Packaged) for their In the Pines Hazy IPA and Best India Pale Ale (Draught) for River Dog West Coast IPA - a relatively new addition to their line up - making it a clean sweep for the IPA category on the night.
"The most gratifying thing from the award wins, is that you have some acceptance that the beers that you brew are recognised as some of the best in Australia," MRBCo co-owner Iliya Hastings said.
"And that is a pretty nice realisation, as we have never taken anything we do as a brewery for granted."
"Whilst we've always loved our beers, with the team we now have in place, the new brewery we have chugging along, and our ongoing commitment to making every 'next beer' the best we have made - I think the beers have gone to another level," Iliya said.
He said the recognition as Champion Small Brewery had given the business an opportunity to stop and reflect on their journey so far, which has included the establishment of the popular Margaret River Brewhouse venue, and annual highlights on the brewing calendar like the Backyard Brewing Tournament.
"It's also a chance to thank every single person that has cracked one of our beers over the wood at the Brewhouse, to the punters that walk out of their local bottle-o with our beer under their arms.
"[And] to all the great crew that have worked with us to build our brewery and venue, to all the amazing people we have met in the craft beer industry.
"It reminds us of where we started and why we do this - because we love it," he said.
Since making the move from Canberra's Capital Brewing in mid-2023, MRBCo head brewer Ryan Allen has worked hard establishing the new brewing facility on Station Road, and has settled into his role leading the team, working on new beers and refining existing brews.
"As a brewer who loves drinking and making IPAs, I was stoked that we were able to take out awards for both Packaged and Draught in that category," Ryan said.
"RiverDog is a beer we only decided to have available year-round in March, so to pick up that award was especially gratifying.
"The competition from other breweries for Champion Small Brewery is massive, so I was equal parts surprised and excited to pick it up.
"It's the ultimate acknowledgement that we're moving in the right direction as a brewery and putting out some high-quality beers."
