Hip-hop jazzed up for HEART collaboration

July 6 2024 - 1:09pm
Noongar rapper Zero Emcee will travel to Margaret River with the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra for an epic performance featuring jazz and hip-hop music. Picture supplied.
Noongar rapper Zero Emcee and the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) will land at Margaret River HEART next month, bringing with them an extraordinary fusion of jazz and hip-hop.

