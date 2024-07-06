Hip-hop jazzed up for HEART collaboration

Noongar rapper Zero Emcee and the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) will land at Margaret River HEART next month, bringing with them an extraordinary fusion of jazz and hip-hop.
Zero Emcee has carved a prominent place in the Australian music scene, from the streets of Perth to the illustrious stage of Dreamtime at the 'G, his journey resonates on both local and national levels.
Embodying the spirit of Noongar and Jingili cultures, Zero's raps have gained widespread recognition on social media, reflecting a deep connection to his roots and a commitment to representing his culture with pride.
Get set to move and groove as his compelling narratives are amplified by the powerhouse sounds of WAYJO's 18-piece orchestra.
The experience continues as the audience is invited to join Zero Emcee and WAYJO for an inspiring Q&A session and song writing workshop that connect with local communities.
From Be-Bop to Hip-Hop : A Playing WA Tour presented by WAYJO, CircuitWest and Arts Margaret River will land at Margaret River HEART on Friday, August 9 from 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
Recommended for ages 16-45 with a language warning. Tickets and info at artsmargaretriver.com.au
