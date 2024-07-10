Celebrating Sarah: Local marks 20 years of hard work

Staff at the Shire of Augusta Margaret River have paid tribute one of its most popular employees, as she marks 20 years of service.
An administration assistant, Sarah Warren reached the impressive two-decade milestone last month. She earned the regular position after completing a high-school work placement and now works every second Wednesday, bringing her cheerfulness to the office.
Shire President Julia Meldrum acknowledged Sarah's commitment to making the Shire a better place. "Sarah is a dedicated employee who inspires us all. She has a fantastic work ethic, and spreads happiness around the workplace."
Building Services Coordinator Chris Wenman paid tribute to his colleague and long-term friend. "Sarah really is a pleasure to work with and we all look forward to the days Sarah is rostered on," he said. "She provides the team with laughs and a never-ending supply of one-liners, including her favourite: 'Get back to Work Chris'."
The milestone was marked by a special morning tea at the Shire offices.
