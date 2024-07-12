'Coalition' wages war on invasive arum lily

If there's one thing these Augusta residents have learned, it's that tackling the threat of invasive arum lilies is a team effort.
Scott Godley owns a wetland bush block in Augusta, where the toxic lilies once dominated the landscape, outcompeting native species and destroying any habitat for wildlife.
Now, the larger infestations are under control and he's focussed on tackling smaller patches that remain in dense bush on the property.
Bordering Scott's property is a Shire of Augusta Margaret River reserve, where the Shire's environmental officers have also been busy mapping and controlling arum lilies, complimenting and building on Scott's weed control efforts over the fence.
Meanwhile, less than two kilometres up the road, Augusta Margaret River Shire councillor Nicki Jones lives on a property close to the Wadandi Track.
She is working hard to control any arum lilies that pop up to ensure they don't spread into bush bordering the track.
Another Augusta local, Jenny Kikeros, coordinates arum lily control for the Friends of the Cape to Cape Track.
She said the invasive weed species was "impacting agricultural land, riparian zones, reserves, residential homes, small land holdings and natural bushland" around the Augusta area.
But there is good news too, thanks to the "coalition of local people and groups all doing their bit," Jenny said.
Scott, Nicki and Jenny are all signed up to Nature Conservation's Arum Lily Blitz, and their stories highlight how the combined efforts of government agencies, community groups and landholders against the threat of arum lilies is making a real difference.
Almost 2000 landholders are now signed up to the annual Blitz and arum lilies are being controlled across 23,000-plus hectares in the Margaret River region.
"We've seen small patches pop up on our property, and we're thankful that we're able to deal with them easily as the herbicide is readily available and so straightforward to use," Nicki said.
"I commend all the volunteers working together to fight the spread.
"I really want to stress the importance of joining forces with a wide cross section of the community to rid our shire of these toxic weeds."
Scott said he and his partner purchased their wetland bush block in 2018 and inherited some large patches of arum lily infestations,
"[We have now] got most of our larger infestations under control and are focussing on the smaller patches in the thicker, more inaccessible bushland on our block," he said.
"The Shire has also been active with arum lily control and have employed contractors to survey and control these weeds on the neighbouring reserves for the last four years."
Jenny said she believed arums could be controlled in Augusta and across the region "with everyone working together."
"Farmers, small landholders, residents, the Augusta Margaret River Shire, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, Lower Blackwood Catchment, Friends Cape to Cape Track, Coastal Care Augusta, Environmental Research Group Augusta, and Augusta Community Development Association (ACDA) are all tackling the problem," Jenny said.
"The support from Nigel and the team at Nutrien Ag Solutions Karridale and Bob and his team at Augusta True Value Hardware, where free arum lily control herbicide can be collected, is greatly appreciated," she added.
"Here's to another blitzing year!"
Nature Conservation says the invasive South African species is a major problem in the region, because it outcompetes wildflowers, degrades forests, and chokes out understorey vegetation and crucial wildlife habitat.
But the Blitz has been hitting back with a coordinated region-wide attack on arum lilies, funded by the WA Government's State Natural Resources Management Program.
For landholders on larger properties who cannot deal with arum lily infestations on their own, Nature Conservation's Bush Regeneration Team can be hired to carry out arum lily control.
See www.natureconservation.org.au to find out more, register for the Blitz, and receive free herbicide, information and resources.
