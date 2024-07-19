Poetry performance evening at HEART

Molloy Island-based writer, performance poet and upcyler Sari Bennett will showcase a selection of her new and well-loved original works at a special event at Margaret River HEART next month.
'Stitch Poetry' will see Bennett joined onstage by special guests, Amy Hastie and Dave Mann, for a cozy midwinters evening of poetry in motion.
With a background in dance, martial arts, acrobatics and physical theatre, Bennett's embodied spoken word performances breathe life into her heartfelt poetry.
She has performed at many festivals and events including the Nannup Music Festival, the Denmark Festival of Voice, the Nanga Music Festival, the Wild Village Women's Festival and more.
'Stitch Poetry' is at Margaret River HEART on Saturday, August 10 from 7:30pm to 9:15pm.
Doors open at 7pm, with the performance to run from 7:30 to 8:30 before a chat and a cuppa in the HEART Foyer from 8:40pm.
For more information and to book, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
