Grant to help Augusta school expand eco-program

July 11 2024 - 10:00am
Augusta Primary School Principal, Kim Kehoe (left) with Member for Warren-Blackwood, Jane Kelsbie. Picture supplied.
Augusta Primary School has received more than $2700 which will be used to purchase compost tumblers, create a fridge worm farm and rebuild sections of the school vegetable garden to make it more accessible for the students and the community.

