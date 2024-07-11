Grant to help Augusta school expand eco-program

Augusta Primary School has received more than $2700 which will be used to purchase compost tumblers, create a fridge worm farm and rebuild sections of the school vegetable garden to make it more accessible for the students and the community.
The funds, allocated as part of the WA Government's WasteSorted Schools program, will help the school establish areas around the campus to help students and their families take part in recycling and reuse activities.
Jane Kelsbie MLA, Member for Warren-Blackwood encouraged other schools to apply for the next round of funding, with applications for up to $5,500 per school, set to close on August 6.
"This is such a fab program for schools, students, and their communities to practically get involved with reducing, reusing and recycling wherever possible," she said.
"I look forward to visiting Augusta Primary School and checking out their innovative fridge worm farm along with the new and improved veggie garden.
"I know the students not only enjoy learning about environmental waste processes, but love getting their hands dirty!"
