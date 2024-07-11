Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Berry makes the most of Gold Coast competition

July 11 2024 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Berry celebrates a win on the Gold Coast. Picture via Surfing WA.
Ruby Berry celebrates a win on the Gold Coast. Picture via Surfing WA.

South West surfer Ruby Berry enjoyed a solid win at the recent 19th annual Billabong Occy's Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.