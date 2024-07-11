Berry makes the most of Gold Coast competition

South West surfer Ruby Berry enjoyed a solid win at the recent 19th annual Billabong Occy's Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast.
The marquee Under 18 girls division had a slow start with the waves, but competitors used them wisely, displaying textbook-level surfing.
Berry effortlessly landed high scores on her two waves and got her second win ever on the East Coast.
"Milla (Brown) and I are always friends on the beach, but we were both so competitive today in the water, especially given how good the conditions were," Berry said after her win.
"I've actually only won one event on the East Coast when I was 12, so this is definitely the biggest win of my career so far!
"Shout out to my dad for being so supportive and travelling with me and all my sponsors."
Snapper Rocks local, Zyah Hession claimed victory in flawless conditions against his friend and training partner, Jimmi Hill (Coolangatta) in the Under 18 boys final.
