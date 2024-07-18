Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grommets face off at Flat Rocks | Photos

July 18 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six new state junior surfing champions were crowned in Geraldton at the final event of the 2024 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.