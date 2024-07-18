Grommets face off at Flat Rocks | Photos

Six new state junior surfing champions were crowned in Geraldton at the final event of the 2024 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.
Close to 100 competitors were blessed with three days of pumping surf for the finale of the series, which determined who will represent WA at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Wollongong in November.
In the U18 Boys, Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough), took an impressive win, with a combined total of 13.60. Wilson faced off with Okie Fraser (Margaret River), Finn Lange (Margaret River) and Jetaya Hammond (Gracetown). Fraser finished in a close second, on 13.43, followed by Lange in third and Hammond in fourth.
Fraser secured the State Title on the strength of a consistent performance across the three events.
The U18 Girls final was equally thrilling, with Ruby Berry (Margaret River) opening with an excellent 8.00, backing it up with a 7.73, finishing with a combined total of 15.73. Berry stomped her way to victory ahead of Edel Rodden (Geraldton), Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River) and Sarah Kenyon (Geraldton).
In the U16 Cadet Boys, Kade Martin (Dunsborough) smashed his way to a combined total of 15.96, to take the victory ahead of Cruz Uros (Dunsborough), Jahli Clarke (Cowaramup) and Ben Scott (Swanbourne).
Uros, recently returned from competing in Stab High in Japan, secured the U16 Cadet Boys title for 2024 based on a win at Yallingup and the runner up finish in Geraldton.
Olive Hardy (Margaret River), captured victory in the U16 Girls final and claimed the state title.
Hardy's powerful backhand turns were the point of difference in the final, earning her a combined total of 15.14, defeating Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough), Poppy Redman Carr (Dunsborough), and Mia Jacobs (Cowaramup).
Geraldton's Cruz Macdonald channeled his local knowledge to claim the U14 Boys state title. Macdonald surfed with speed, power and flow to post a two-wave total of 15.17, edging out Zenn Hammond (Gracetown), Ethan Anderson (Cowaramup), and Taylor Flynn (Cowaramup).
Paige Hayward (Margaret River), stepped it up on finals day claiming her first state title win in the hotly contested U14 Grommet Girls division. Hayward scored a heat high 6.50, to overcome State Champion Ily Fraser (Margaret River), Stella Annesley (Margaret River), and Lily Naylor (Cowaramup).
Ollie Holmes (Dunsborough), emerged victorious in the U12 Micro Grom Boys. Holmes dropped two excellent waves to finish on a combined total of 16.90 and claimed his maiden state title with wins at Trigg and Geraldton. Holmes was pushed all the way by Nate Spooner (Yallingup), Billy Bromfield (Dunsborough), and Kyuss Rimmer (Trigg).
Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton), was the only surfer to claim a clean sweep, winning all three events in the Under-12 Micro Grom Girls division. Barkhuizen took victory ahead of Rosie Annesley (Margaret River), Amelie Wroth (Mandurah), Luna Thomas (Margaret River).
