Geographe Bay under the microscope

Scientists from Edith Cowan University and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions (DBCA) have been closely monitoring the health of the Geographe Bay marine environment.
They will present their findings at the community seminar 'Marine Matters' on July 25th.
Hosted by GeoCatch, Marine Matters will deliver the latest findings from cutting-edge scientific research programs conducted throughout Geographe Bay.
Each summer, scientists from Edith Cowan University join divers from DBCA to monitor seagrass meadows at fixed sites across Geographe Bay. The program aims to assess seagrass health by tracking changes over time.
Professor Kathryn McMahon from Edith Cowan University has studied the same seagrass sites in Geographe Bay for the last 13 years.
"Most sites are situated within the Ngari Capes Marine Park. We monitor the number of seagrass shoots at each site, as these numbers serve as excellent indicators of the marine park's health."
"We are finding that most of the sites in Geographe are staying stable, and some are increasing in shoot density over time. This positive trend indicates that their condition is improving," Kathyrn said
Tanika Shalders, DBCA Marine Scientist for Ngari Capes Marine Park, has been studying climate change ecology in cool water marine systems and will present her findings at Marine Matters.
Ian Wiese from Geographe Marine Research will also present the latest research on whales visiting Geographe Bay, along with Oz Fish Program Manager for Western Australia, Steve Pursell, who will discuss the latest research on fish habitat projects throughout WA.
GeoCatch Chair Vicky Winton invited anyone from the community interested in our natural environment to attend Marine Matters.
"This is an excellent opportunity for the community to learn about the Keep Watch Sea Grass Monitoring Program and other exciting scientific research in Geographe Bay."
"The seagrasses of Geographe Bay are very special and important environmentally - come along to hear why and how seagrass monitoring keeps tabs on nutrients entering the bay from our catchment," Vicky said.
Marine Matters will be held at the Busselton Tennis Club from 5:30p.m. on Thursday, July 25th. To register, visit geocatch.asn.au.
The KeepWatch seagrass monitoring project is coordinated by GeoCatch and funded by Water Corporation, with in-kind support from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.