Experts focus on South West's water future

July 18 2024 - 2:46pm
Nature Conservation biodiversity officer Cass Jury says there is urgent need for research and a review into how we manage our water.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Environmental Sundowner Series returns with an evening that tackles the issue on everyone's lips - water in our drying climate.

