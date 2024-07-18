Support network is a perfect fit for new parents

One in five people experience challenges with perinatal mental health.
Chances are if you have a chat with one of your new mum or dad friends, they may disclose the ups and downs of their postpartum journey.
I realised the challenges were common for many and this led me on a quest to discover what support is available for mothers in Margaret River.
As a local migrant and mother, I've been on a mission to open up this conversation, raise awareness, and connect support services within our community.
In my search, I discovered 'Radiance,' a local organisation that provides invaluable support to new parents.
I recently had the pleasure of meeting Amanda, a dear friend.
We sat and had a cuppa, while I listened to her experience of the service firsthand.
Below is a part of our conversation; my hope is that it provides some insight about this wonderful, local and free service.
It's okay to not feel okay sometimes, and there are resources like Radiance right here in our community that can provide the support and understanding we need.
What initially led you to seek support from Radiance?
Well, those first weeks of being a new parent were incredibly challenging. I was feeling overwhelmed and isolated. Simple tasks felt daunting, and I craved a supportive environment where I could feel understood without judgment. Radiance seemed like the perfect fit-a warm and informal place where I could connect with others experiencing similar emotions.
How did this support impact your mental and physical health?
Joining the Radiance group was transformative for me. It normalised my experiences and alleviated the guilt I felt about certain aspects of parenting. As a first-time parent, not knowing what to expect or how I would feel was really tough. The group helped me realise that my feelings were valid and that I wasn't alone in this journey. Emotionally, it provided a safe space where I could connect with others and feel a sense of belonging again. And practically, the support was incredible - simple gestures like offering a warm cup of tea or taking care of Billy for a bit allowed me to recharge when I needed it most.
How did the one-on-one support from Radiance contribute to your overall experience?
The one-on-one support was tailored to my needs in the moment. Whether it was someone to talk to, help with groceries, or even preparing a meal, it made a huge difference. It reinforced to me that asking for help is not a sign of weakness but a strength. Radiance showed me that parenting is meant to be supported by a community - it truly does take a village.
What advice would you give to someone considering reaching out to Radiance for support?
I would say, take that first step. Reach out to Radiance without pressure or expectations. Even if you're unsure if it's what you need or if you have the capacity for it, just reaching out and saying where you're at can lead to a warm and supportive encounter. That initial contact with one of the facilitators reassured me that Radiance would be a nurturing environment, and that encouragement made all the difference.
What message would you like to share with our community about perinatal mental health?
It's crucial for everyone to understand that perinatal mental health challenges are more common than we realise. It's okay to not feel okay sometimes, and there are resources like Radiance right here in our community that can provide the support and understanding we need. Whether you're a new parent or have been through it before, reaching out for support can truly change your experience for the better.
Amanda's journey demonstrates the importance of local support networks in addressing perinatal mental health stigma and offering essential care to new parents.
Her story shows us that by seeking help and being part of a supportive community, we can navigate the challenges of early parenthood with greater resilience and well-being. If you or someone you know in Margaret River is needing support, a listening ear or a safe space to connect with other mothers/fathers, remember that help is available and reaching out is a courageous first step.
In our community, let's continue to break down stigma, raise awareness and support one another through every stage of parenthood. Together, we can create a more compassionate and understanding environment where every parent feels valued and supported. Let's keep the conversation going and ensure that no parent feels alone in their journey.
Radiance offers 1:1 in-home support for mums who are struggling with their mental wellbeing in the first 12 months of babies' life. We'll hold space for your thoughts and emotions and help you where we can. For referrals and questions regarding support in the Margaret River region please contact Samantha on 0494 068 518 or email outreach@radiancesouthwest.com.au
Register to join a support group by getting in touch with the Radiance team, email admin@radiancesouthwest.com.au or phone 0490 094 994.
There is also support, events and resources for dads at www.radiancesouthwest.com.au/for-dads
Mindful Margaret River's mission is to foster a resilient and connected community by building social capital around mental health.
Mindful Margaret River is funded by the Mental Health Commission, FRRR, the South West Development Commission and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River. You can find out more at mindfulmargarteriver.org.au
