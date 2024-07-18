Support network is a perfect fit for new parents

Joining the Radiance group was transformative for me. It normalised my experiences and alleviated the guilt I felt about certain aspects of parenting. As a first-time parent, not knowing what to expect or how I would feel was really tough. The group helped me realise that my feelings were valid and that I wasn't alone in this journey. Emotionally, it provided a safe space where I could connect with others and feel a sense of belonging again. And practically, the support was incredible - simple gestures like offering a warm cup of tea or taking care of Billy for a bit allowed me to recharge when I needed it most.