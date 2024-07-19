Free tax help available at Community Centre

Tax Help will be available on Mondays and Thursdays through August until October at the Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC).
"We are pleased to welcome back our two volunteers who bring their extensive financial experience to assist others to prepare their tax returns," MRCC's Leanne Sutton said.
"This is a free service and we are very grateful to Ken Hunt and Sunni Haynes for their time and expertise again this year."
The community-based Tax Help program is coordinated by the Australian Tax Office and aims to help people who earn less than $60,000 per year to complete tax returns.
"It can be confusing trying to navigate the online tax forms if you haven't done a tax return for a while or if you don't have a computer," Ms Sutton said.
She said not attending to tax could result in fines, and withholding of some government benefits and potential tax returns.
"Our volunteers can help with getting people onto myGov to lodge their yearly tax or to help people catch up if they've missed a year or two. It has provided a huge sense of relief to many people to have the helping hand and for those that get paid a tax refund, obviously they're really pleased.
"Young people who are completing a tax return for the first time, may also get a real confidence boost from the guidance and instruction provided.
MRCC also has organisations on site helping with financial counselling services.
To book an appointment call Margaret River Community Centre on 9757 3200, between 9am and 1pm Monday - Friday or email bookings@mrcc.com.au.
